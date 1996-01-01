Stock Corrugated Boxes Source: Shorr Packaging Corp.

These stock corrugated boxes are available in over 150 sizes, including a variety of adjustable-depth boxes

Shorr Packaging Corp. corrugated boxes are available in over 150 sizes, including a variety of adjustable-depth boxes designed for greater versatility. Depending on size, the boxes are packaged in bundles of 10–25 and unitized in quantities of 120–2000. Ordering can be done in quantities as small as 10 boxes, and advertising can be printed on the boxes in the warehouse.

Most of the stock boxes offered are RSC style, or Regular Slotted Cartons, meaning that the outside box flaps meet in the center for easy loading and sealing. Adjustable Depth Stock Boxes are RSC boxes that have two, three, or four score lines around the top, so they can be cut down to various depths. Some boxes are bookfolds, which are flat sheets of die-cut and scored corrugated sheets that can be wrapped around book-shaped items of almost any size. Tuck folders, which have a top flap that tucks inside after loading, are also available.

According to the supplier, most of the boxes are either 200# test or 32# ECT. These are both measures of corrugated strength, and both meet industry standards. Some of the stock boxes are available in corrugated constructions of greater strength.

