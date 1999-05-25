Shorr Packaging to Sponsor SHORR PACK '99 Source: Shorr Packaging Corp.

Shorr Packaging Corp.pany%> is sponsoring a major product show, SHORR PACK '99, on August 5 and 6 in our Aurora, IL, facility.

This year's show--our largest ever--will feature 25 manufacturers of packaging supplies and equipment, including DuPont, 3M, Tenneco, Sealed Air, Highlight Industries, Paragon Films, InfraPak, Weber Marking, Conflex, and TPA. Several new pieces of equipment and packaging products will be on exhibit.

Products on display include box sealing tapes, stretch films, DuPont Clysar shrink film, pressure sensitive labels, inner packing materials, polyethylene bags, industrial papers, and industrial tapes.

Equipment on display includes shrink wrap systems, baggers, stretch wrappers, case sealers, carton erectors, inner packing dispensing systems, and labeling systems.

Show hours are:

Thursday, August 5--11:00am-4:00pm

Friday, August 6--9:00am-3:00pm

This is an excellent opportunity to catch up on what's new in packaging, as well as enjoy a barbecue lunch and try for raffle prizes. SHORR PACK '99 is by invitation only--if you would like to attend, or simply want more information, please email us at info@shorr.com. We hope you can find time to stop by. Shorr Packaging Corp.pany%>, 800 North Commerce St., Aurora, IL 60504. Tel: 630-978-1000. Fax: 630-978-1300.