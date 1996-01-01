Roll-Fed Shrink Label System Decorates Cans Cost-Effectively

When trying to meet short deadlines for a new promotional package design, beverage processors often get hit with high production costs. Now a low-cost decorating alternative is available that offers roll-fed shrink labeling capabilities for 202 necked-in beverage cans at production speeds with high-quality results.

The Endura roll-fed shrink labeling system from B&H Labeling Systems (Ceres, CA) applies state-of-the-art roll-fed shrink materials that offer superb shrink characteristics to cans at speeds to 800 cpm. With this fully automatic system beverage manufacturers are now able to cost-effectively decorate short production runs of 202 necked-in cans.

The labeling system offers a shrink profile of up to 25%, according to B&H's Dennis Holden. This enables a wider range of shaped containers with deeper recessed areas to be labeled, including the 202 can. Serving as an alternative to traditional litho-decorated cans, this technology opens up the door for beverage producers to label "bright" cans on a just-in-time basis to meet tight deadlines for short-run promotional designs. Such designs, intended to enhance shelf-image and increase point-of-purchase sales, may coincide with a seasonal promotion or may be used to coordinate promo packages featuring dynamic graphics with, for example, the release of a new motion picture. Shrink film also allows a label design that can incorporate a coupon or sweepstakes entry to generate consumer interest.

Improved Productivity

Holden says that compared to sleeve labeling technology, which typically achieves 200-400 cpm, roll-fed labeling reduces label material costs and improves line productivity through increased production speeds. In addition, the automatic Endura system doesn't require constant supervision. Should the flow of containers slow down or speed up, the system slows down or speeds up with them, keeping an even flow of product. As for changeover, Holden says a roll of labeling material can be changed in less than one minute, and container size changes can be achieved in as little as 15 minutes.

Although Holden acknowledges that sleeve labeling systems can shrink a more severe ridge than roll-fed systems, the look of the label is similar, and may even be an improvement since the label's seam is less pronounced. "With roll-fed labeling as opposed to shrink labeling, you don't get such a pronounced ridge in the seam that comes from the two edges of the label being welded together," he says. "On the roll-fed label there's simply a less noticeable overlap." Roll-fed labeling is more limited in the amount of shrink, notes Holden, because the adhesive used in applying the label will break down with too much shrink.

Wide Range of Label Substrates

The Endura labeler can run virtually any roll-fed shrink material. A multi-port valve plate controls the vacuum drum to decrease the vacuum at the cutter and increase the vacuum at the glue wheel. This assures that the vacuum drum does not stretch labels or produce labels that are out of registration. B&H's patented Computer Registration System (CRS) ensures labels are cut to the correct length and in the correct location. B&H also utilizes a WebTrack system to seat labels precisely on necked-in cans and controls the horizontal tracking of the label through the system.

The Endura employs individually controlled heat applicators that are positioned to direct heat gently to the areas of the container that need shrinking. The applicators gradually warm the label as the container rotates in from of each heat station while being conveyed through the system. The label progressively shrinks, resulting in a tight label that embraces the contour of the necked can. The uniform shrinking achieved with the Endura labeler prevents peel-back.

For more information: B&H Labeling Systems, P.O. Box 247, Ceres, CA 95307, Tel: 209-537-5785, Fax: 209-537-6854