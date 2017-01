polymers, resins, sealants, adhesives, graphics, sterile Source: Du Pont E I De Nemours & Co.

DuPont Packaging develops packaging and industrial polymers, resin, films, & systems for the packaging industry's global professionals. Also, DuPont offers sealants, adhesives, packaging graphics and sterile packaging technology within food and non-food packaging. DuPont's goal is to be the world's most successful energy and chemical-based company, dedicated to creating high quality, innovative materials that make people's lives better and easier.