plastic crates, pallets, huskylite, injection molding, materials handling, can carriers Source: Rehrig Pacific Company

For more than 80 years, Rehrig Pacific has been helping companies handle and transport a diverse range of products and packages. Today, Rehrig has become a respected international manufacturer with a product line that includes plastic crates and pallets designed for handling, storing and transporting products in the agriculture, bakery, beverage, dairy, environmental and material handling marketplaces.

Our environmental product line is well established and proven. The Roll-Out Carts and Recycling Bin Systems are designed for use in community curbside collection programs.

These products are manufactured using high-pressure injection molding technology. Our advantage is the ability to mold complex geometric shapes and to vary the thickness of the part in places that require more strength. The result is a durable, long-lasting product that will serve the customer year after year.

Rehrig Pacific has locations worldwide: Los Angeles, CA (headquarters); Erie, PA; Lawrenceville, GA; Dallas, TX; Kenosha, WI; Raymond, NH; Mexico; Brazil; Chile; Hong Kong and Belgium.