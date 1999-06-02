Phillips Ups K-Resin Capacity 40%

Phillips Petroleum (Bartlesville, OK) has increased K-Resin styrene-butadiene copolymer capacity at its Houston Chemical Complex by 40%, from 270 million pounds per year to 370 million pounds per year. Initial production from a new 100-million-pounds-per-year unit began May 31.

The new plant is designed to accommodate an adjacent future expansion that could quickly double the current capacity as market demand grows.

"Our strategy is to focus on our products, service, technology and production capability so we can maintain our leadership in the styrene-butadiene clear polymer business," said David Morgan, K-Resin manager. "New types of K-Resin we introduced last year for sheet and film applications and for injection molding have had excellent acceptance in the marketplace. The film resins will take advantage of the new technologies designed into our new unit."

Phillips' K-Resin is a clear, tough material used in a variety of products, including medical components, toys, candy wrap, food packaging and cups.