OCS Checkweighers, Inc. is a division of OPTIMA CONTROL SYSTEMS based in Atlanta, Georgia. The move to the United States took place in October of 1998. As a subsidiary of OPTIMA Maschinenfabrik, OCS Checkweighers has continued to combine tradition and innovation since our founding in 1922.
The company is active in two core areas of business. OCS Checkweighers produce an industrial weighing and control checkweighing system for food, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The other being a menu controlled advanced measuring technology for weight and volume analysis in high-speed, high-performance, packaging and letter sorting lines as well as distribution and logistics centers.
Optima Control Systems (OCS USA), 2180 Satellite Blvd., Suite 400, Duluth, GA 30097. Tel: 678-584-2140; Fax: 678-584-2141.