Optima Control Systems (OCS USA) Source: Optima Control Systems (OCS USA)

On July 1, 1996 WIPOTEC, a leading manufacturer of load cells, started a joint venture with OPTIMA Maschinenfabrik, GmbH a multi-million-dollar filling and packaging equipment manufacturing company founded in Schwabisch Hall, Germany in 1922. In January of 1999 WIPOTEC took controlling interest of OPTIMA CONTROL SYSTEMS in Atlanta, Georgia. The continued success in Europe has prompted OPTIMA CONTROL SYSTEMS to bring our High-Speed, High Precision, and High-Performance checkweigher to North America.

OCS Checkweighers, Inc. is a division of OPTIMA CONTROL SYSTEMS based in Atlanta, Georgia. The move to the United States took place in October of 1998. As a subsidiary of OPTIMA Maschinenfabrik, OCS Checkweighers has continued to combine tradition and innovation since our founding in 1922.

The company is active in two core areas of business. OCS Checkweighers produce an industrial weighing and control checkweighing system for food, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The other being a menu controlled advanced measuring technology for weight and volume analysis in high-speed, high-performance, packaging and letter sorting lines as well as distribution and logistics centers.

Optima Control Systems (OCS USA), 2180 Satellite Blvd., Suite 400, Duluth, GA 30097. Tel: 678-584-2140; Fax: 678-584-2141.