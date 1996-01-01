New RM System Represents Move Into Food Packaging for Mead

Mead Packaging, a global producer of secondary paperboard packaging, has ventured into the food packaging arena with the unveiling of its new MEAD RM 1180 cartoner, which debuted at Interpack. Long known for offering cartoning systems to the beverage and dairy markets, Mead, with the new RM system, is now able to provide food processors both standard and tailored frozen pizza boxes from complex shaped preglued boxes or from flat blanks, all on a single platform.

The modularly designed end-load machine utilizes servo-motor technology. Fast, automatic changeover can typically be accomplished in 15 minutes depending on application, and a variety of package styles can be handled ranging in sizes from 200-300mm in length/width and 25-75mm in height. Speeds to 200 ppm can be achieved. The RM 1180's 23 brushless servo motors are controlled by Mead's Smart Axes Manager (SAM), which helps maximize machine speed, reliability and efficiency while decreasing maintenance.

The system includes a large-capacity hopper with a powered chain for constant carton pressure and reliable feeding. The hopper holds up to 2,000 preglued boxes and 5,000 flat blanks, depending on carton weight. A high-speed four-arm rotary carton feeder, which has already been proven on other existing Mead systems, is employed.

The RM 1180 incorporates a flat blank module that performs folding via a powered folder, offering excellent carton control and reduced sensitivity of panel positioning. A self-standing counter form made of aluminum honeycomb provides good rigidity. Locking at speeds to 320 ppm is achieved using a static guide, which is already used in more than 100 dairy market Mead machines. Gluing is also available.

Package rotation is carried out by a plunger with a carbon fiber shaft for low inertia. The system features positive cam rotation, and carton handling is executed by vacuum cups.

Carton erecting is accomplished as positive vacuum cups lift the top of the carton while the bottom is firmly held by the vacuum belt. This method maximizes efficiency at high speeds and reduces sensitivity to gluing variation. For carton transfer, a servo-driven bottom lug chain for automatic changeover of package length assures square positioning of the carton during the folding and gluing process.

A conveyor with independent front and rear lugs is used for product infeed to provide positive pizza handling and fast changeover. A servo-driven plunger offers flawless control of product loading and prevents jamming. Should a carton jam occur, however, the cam track is fitted with an automatic selector for pizza drop out.

For preglued special shaped boxes or standard flat blanks, panel folding is achieved by a pair of independent servo-driven plungers with a shaped pusher for positive folding. The plungers are fitted with a carbon fiber shaft for low inertia. The gluing process equipment is Nordson's hot-melt series 3500 controlled by PC44R. It's a moveable guiding system that assures package integrity during cycle stops and incorporates compression belts.

The cartoner, which measures 13 meters in length, 2.2 meters in width and 2.3 meters in height — measurements that may vary according to application — is fitted with an onboard diagnostic computer that provides continuous control of parameters and in-production fine tuning. A multilingual software package is available. Remote access for trouble-shooting assistance can be attained via modem.

The design of the stainless steel frame is based on a tubular spine, allowing easy access to key elements of the machine. The machine's cover features full height transparent sliding doors that allow excellent view and access.

For more information: Mead Packaging International, 1040 W. Marietta St., P.O. Box 4417, Atlanta, GA 30202, Tel: 404-875-2711, Fax: 404-897-6383.