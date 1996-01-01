Kohler Corrugated

Mondipak
is a manufacturer of a wide range of world class corrugated products. These products satisfy their clients' needs for the packaging, transportation and storage of a variety of products. They have invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for their numerous export-orientated plants. Modern quality standards and the ability to manufacture to specific needs ensure total customer satisfaction.
Major markets include:
- Agriculture
- Chickens
- Biscuits
- Confectionery
- Pasta/Soya
- Tea/coffee
- Milk products
- Margarine
- Tobacco
- Paper products
- Fish
- Toiletries
- Perfumes
- Wine/liquor
- Cordial
- Sheet board
- Beer
- Beverages