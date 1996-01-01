www.packagingnetwork.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Kohler Corrugated

Source: Mondipak
Kohler Corrugated
Mondipak is a manufacturer of a wide range of world class corrugated products. These products satisfy their clients' needs for the packaging, transportation and storage of a variety of products. They have invested in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment for their numerous export-orientated plants. Modern quality standards and the ability to manufacture to specific needs ensure total customer satisfaction.

Major markets include:

  • Agriculture
  • Chickens
  • Biscuits
  • Confectionery
  • Pasta/Soya
  • Tea/coffee
  • Milk products
  • Margarine
  • Tobacco
  • Paper products
  • Fish
  • Toiletries
  • Perfumes
  • Wine/liquor
  • Cordial
  • Sheet board
  • Beer
  • Beverages
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.