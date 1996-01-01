Inverter Products Source: Baldor

The inverter product line consists of motors and controls designed to provide variable speed operation with ease of installation and programming

Baldorerter product line consists of motors and controls designed to provide variable speed operation with ease of installation and programming. The company offers 1-500 hp off-the-shelf availability for all inverter products. Inverter motors are designed to provide optimum performance when used with a variable frequency drive. The products are designed with premium efficient windings, superior Class H insulation systems, and are offered in TEFC, TENV, explosionproof, and washdown enclosures.

Inverter controls, utilizing IGBT technology, offer a range of stock inverters from fractional mini inverters to full size 500 hp inverters. The company also offers washdown duty NEMA 4 enclosures for applications to 20 hp. SmartMotor uses a fully integrated motor and drive with easy programming keypad and language. It is available and in stock from 1-10 hp in NEMA 1 or NEMA 4 washdown enclosures.

<%=company%>, P.O. Box 2400, Fort Smith, AR 72902-2400. Tel: 501-646-4711.