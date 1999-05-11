IMA North America at Upcoming Trade Shows

Achema: Frankfort, Germany May 22-26, 2000 Hall 3/1 - Stands B2 and E11
On display are a series of new and highly innovative machines and complete lines:
ORAL SOLID DOSE
BLISTER PACKAGING
CARTONERS
Rompharma: Bucharest, Romania March 28-31,2000
Latin American Pharma Show: Buenos Aires, Argentina March 28-30, 2000
Taropack: Poznan, Poland September 19-22, 2000
PPMA: Birmingham, UK September 26-28, 2000
Tea & Coffee: Moscow, Russia October 10-13, 2000
Salon De L'Emballage: Paris France November 20-24, 2000
PACK EXPO: Chicago, USA November 5 - 9, 2000 BOOTH #403
FEATURING:
IMA C80/A81 Blister Machine with Integrated Cartoner, TR200 Compact Blister Machine, IMA 40F Capsule Filler, BFB 3761 Overwrapper, CP28 Side Loading Casepacker, MS300 Collating and Stretchbanding machine, Flexa Intermittent Motion Cartoner, A93 Cartoner and Two(2) of the latest technology in Tea Packaging Machinery.