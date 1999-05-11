IMA North America at Upcoming Trade Shows Source: IMA North America, Inc.

IMA North America, Inc.ompany%> looks forward to seeing you at the upcoming trade shows. Here's where you can find us:

Achema: Frankfort, Germany May 22-26, 2000 Hall 3/1 - Stands B2 and E11

On display are a series of new and highly innovative machines and complete lines:

ORAL SOLID DOSE

Four (4) Tablet Press Machines Models, IMA/Kilian KTS1000, IMA/Kilian S250ZS, IMA/Kilian T300V, Comprima 230

Also: Precisa Checkweigher, New Impressa 130 Alternate Motion Capsule Filler and New Zanasi 85 Plus Capsule Filler

ASEPTIC FILLING

Libra Hydra linear washing machine, Libra Blue Galaxy sterilizing tunnel, New IMA Sterifill F200, and Alu 400 Rotary Capping Machine.

BLISTER PACKAGING

New IMA TR135 small - flexible blister machine, IMA C80/A81 blister machine with itegrated cartoner, New TR102 tray former for ampoules & other products.

CARTONERS

New FLEXA intermittent motion cartoner and BFB A250 continuous motion cartoner. Feature fast size changeover.

END OF LINE

BFB CP298 New Version side loading case packer, New BFB MS 300 collating and stretch banding machine.

Rompharma: Bucharest, Romania March 28-31,2000

Latin American Pharma Show: Buenos Aires, Argentina March 28-30, 2000

Taropack: Poznan, Poland September 19-22, 2000

PPMA: Birmingham, UK September 26-28, 2000

Tea & Coffee: Moscow, Russia October 10-13, 2000

Salon De L'Emballage: Paris France November 20-24, 2000

PACK EXPO: Chicago, USA November 5 - 9, 2000 BOOTH #403

FEATURING:

IMA C80/A81 Blister Machine with Integrated Cartoner, TR200 Compact Blister Machine, IMA 40F Capsule Filler, BFB 3761 Overwrapper, CP28 Side Loading Casepacker, MS300 Collating and Stretchbanding machine, Flexa Intermittent Motion Cartoner, A93 Cartoner and Two(2) of the latest technology in Tea Packaging Machinery.