Graham Packaging Unveils New Bottle Design for Snapple

Graham Packaging Co. (York, PA) has developed a 20-oz PET (polyethylene terepthalate) plastic bottle that Snapple will use to launch its two new products—Sun Tea and Hydro Thirst Quencher. Graham Packaging's technical staff developed the bottle from a design concept produced for Triarc, a beverage marketer, by the firm Kornick & Lindsay of Chicago.

The new design transforms the vacuum panels required for hot fill into finger grips angled in the shape of the Snapple Logo. The high-gloss shrink label, which in traditional designs would be used to cover the vacuum panels, is positioned at the top of the bottle on a smooth surface where it can provide greater visual impact.

Graham Packaging, is a global producer of custom blow-molded plastic containers with 50 manufacturing facilities in 10 countries.