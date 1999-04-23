Foilmark Completes HoloPak Merger

Foilmark Inc., a manufacturer of hot-stamp foils, holographic films and image transfer systems today announced that the merger of HoloPak Technologies Inc., a specialty manufacturer of holographic images, hot-stamp foils and metallized paper, with and into a wholly-owned subsidiary of Foilmark, has been completed. The announcement came following approval by the stockholders of each corporation.

The merger is effective Apr 23, 1999.

Foilmark (Newburyport, MA) develops, manufactures and markets worldwide, hot stamp foils, holographic films and foils, paper and board laminates and metallized paper used to enhance the appearance and perceived value of consumer packaging and products. Through it's Holopak Division, Foilmark also develops and manufactures optical variable security devices. Applications for these products include driver licenses, transaction cards, event tickets, currency, tax stamps and product labels.