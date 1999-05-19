Cranberry Drinks Join Dispenser Lineup

Consumers looking for more convenient, healthful beverages away from home soon will be able to enjoy cranberry juice drinks on ice as easily as they would a soda.

Ocean Spray cranberry and grapefruit juice products will be available through Vitality Foodservice Inc. (Zephyrhills, FL) dispensing system beginning this summer. Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (Lakeville-Middleboro, MA) will provide products like Cranberry Juice Cocktail, Ruby red grapefruit juice, Cran-Grape grape cranberry juice and CranApple cranberry apple juice drink through Vitality's Express dispensing system. This juice dispensing system will be available in restaurants, colleges and universities, hotel and healthcare institutions, initially in the Northeast and nationwide later this year.

"Consumers are looking for healthful beverages choices all day long, whether at home, work, school or in a restaurant," said Thomas Bullock, president and CEO of Ocean Spray. "Combining the power of the Ocean Spray brand and Vitality's superior business system will offer consumers even greater opportunities to enjoy their favorite cranberry and grapefruit juice drinks when they are away from home."

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. is an agricultural cooperative owned by 920 cranberry and citrus growers throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Vitality Foodservice provides dispensing equipment and a complete line of non-carbonated beverage products across North America, Asia and Europe.

For more information contact Ocean Spray Cranberries at 508-946-7318.