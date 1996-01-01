Conveyor Belt Fasteners Source: Flexible Steel Lacing Company

Flexible Steel Lacing Companyany%> Alligator Ready Set Staple conveyor belt fasteners eliminate the step of either loading a staple dispenser or manually inserting loose staples into installation tools. The fasteners, for use in light/medium-duty material-handling applications, are supplied as one-piece strips with staples inserted into each top plate. Pre-inserted staples also eliminate the need to match staple sizes and quantities to the three standard fastener sizes.

The fastener strips are designed for belts from 1/16-inch (1.5 mm) to 1/4 inch (6.4 mm) thick. They have mechanical fastener ratings up to 200 pounds per inch of width (PIW) (35kN/m), and are fitted onto belt ends and secured in a special guide-block tool. The strips' low profile, hinged-plate design allows operation under diverters, scrapers and skirtboards and around pulleys as small as two inches (50 mm) in diameter.

All sizes of the fasteners are available in plated steel or stainless steel. The two largest sizes are available in MegAlloy, a metal alloy developed to be resistant to abrasion and heavy-wear conditions.

Flexco, 2525 Wisconsin Avenue, Downers Grove, IL 60515-4200. Tel: 630-971-0150; Fax: 630-971-1180.