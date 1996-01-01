cartons, vacuums, rotary, reciprocating, inserters, erectors Source: Riverwood International Corp.

Minnesota Automation, a division of Riverwood International, has a proven record in the manufacturing of packaging machinery. By combining advanced technology with innovative designs, our customers are provided quality machinery and services with the greatest possible value. The Crosby, Minnesota site supports the corporation's beverage machinery goals by being the primary manufacturing site for bottle and can multipack machine.

Minnesota Automation designs and manufactures a variety of standard and custom packaging machinery. Minnesota Automation's customer list ranges from manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, food/beverage, tobacco, household consumer, and printing and converting industries.