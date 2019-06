carton packages, processing, systems suppliers, integrated processing, aseptic storage systems, cart loaders Source: Tetra Pak Inc.

For most people, Tetra Pak is synonymous with carton packages for milk, juice and beverages. But the fact is, we can offer the widest possible range of packaging alternatives from cartons to PET and EBM plastic bottles.

Tetra Pak is a systems supplier. We supply complete integrated processing, packaging and distribution lines as well as stand-alone equipment, carefully tested to ensure optimal function. This means that you will have a short start-up time and get problem-free production right from the start.

We also automate entire processing and packaging lines, train staff to operate the lines and assist in getting operations underway.