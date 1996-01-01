carton erectors, stock boxes, stretch films, polyethylene foam sheets, speedy packers, conveyorized Source: Shorr Packaging Corp.

For over 75 years Shorr Packaging Corp. has provided quality paper and packaging products, backed up by a consistent dedication to customer service. Established in 1922 as the Illinois Wholesale Company, we originally sold supplies to bakeries and grocery stores. From those early days our business grew. By the late 1960's, as Shorr Paper Products, we had become expert at the distribution of industrial packaging, retail packaging, and maintenance supplies.

In the early 1980's, as the market became more and more specialized, we began to focus on industrial packaging, and in 1998 changed our name to Shorr Packaging Corp.

Today, Shorr has over 200 employees in four locations, and represents such premier mills as 3M, Sealed Air, and DuPont. What has separated Shorr Packaging Corp. from the field is our dedication to customer service. We became an employee-owned company in 1984, so every member of our team has a personal interest in complete customer satisfaction.

Some of the services we offer to ensure your satisfaction include-

Next day delivery of stock products

Same day rush service

EDI

Dedicated customer service representatives

Product specialists

Trained sales and customer service personnel

Packaging equipment service

E-Mail and faxing options

Custom order forms

Special labeling

Easy to read, accurate billing

Performance guarantees

Continuous development of new products