carton erectors, stock boxes, stretch films, polyethylene foam sheets, speedy packers, conveyorized

Source: Shorr Packaging Corp.
For over 75 years Shorr Packaging Corp. has provided quality paper and packaging products, backed up by a consistent dedication to customer service. Established in 1922 as the Illinois Wholesale Company, we originally sold supplies to bakeries and grocery stores. From those early days our business grew. By the late 1960's, as Shorr Paper Products, we had become expert at the distribution of industrial packaging, retail packaging, and maintenance supplies.
In the early 1980's, as the market became more and more specialized, we began to focus on industrial packaging, and in 1998 changed our name to Shorr Packaging Corp.
Today, Shorr has over 200 employees in four locations, and represents such premier mills as 3M, Sealed Air, and DuPont. What has separated Shorr Packaging Corp. from the field is our dedication to customer service. We became an employee-owned company in 1984, so every member of our team has a personal interest in complete customer satisfaction.
Some of the services we offer to ensure your satisfaction include-
Next day delivery of stock products
Same day rush service
EDI
Dedicated customer service representatives
Product specialists
Trained sales and customer service personnel
Packaging equipment service
E-Mail and faxing options
Custom order forms
Special labeling
Easy to read, accurate billing
Performance guarantees
Continuous development of new products