The Cerebus III Model B-400 Auger Filling Machine conducts computer-controlled dispensing of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, chemical and other household and industrial products. Standard machine features include a shaft converter and clutch/brake control of auger revolutions for repeatable dispensing, 3-speed fill motor drive system, and the ability to accept feedback from checkweighers for fill amount adjustment.

Additional features:

User interface displays machine's current operating status

Input/output for control of packaging applications

Function keys for common operations

Interchangeable tooling for free flow, non-free flow, and liquid products

All-Fill, Inc., 418 Creamery Way, Exton, PA 19341. Tel: 610-524-7350; Fax: 610-524-7346.