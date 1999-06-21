Weyerhaeuser to Acquire MacMillan Bloedel in US$2.45 Billion Stock Transition

In a deal that makes Weyerhaeuser one of the top three "packaging solutions" producers in the world, Weyerhaeuser Co. Monday acquired MacMillan Bloedel Limited in a stock transaction valued at approximately US$2.45 billion based on Friday's closing prices of both stocks. Once the transaction is complete, Weyerhaeuser will become a company with annual sales of approximately US$13.3 billion and a market capitalization of approximately US$16.5 billion based on Friday's closing price.

Weyerhaeuser is already the world's largest producer of softwood lumber and market pulp, and the second largest manufacturer of oriented strand board (OSB).

"This is an excellent strategic combination for Weyerhaeuser and its shareholders," said Steven Rogel, Weyerhaeuser chairman, president and CEO. "We have been impressed by the action taken by MacMillan Bloedel's management to improve their operations and the positive way in which their employees have responded. We are acquiring modern and well-maintained manufacturing facilities throughout Canada and the United States that fit naturally with our operations, plus we add some of the highest quality timberlands in Canada and the Southern U.S. to our portfolio. These additions will have an immediate positive effect on our earnings."

"We believe that this combination will create the powerhouse in the industry," said Tom Stephens, MacMillan Bloedel president and CEO. "While we were not seeking a merger of this nature, the terms of this agreement provide an attractive premium to our shareholders, plus the opportunity to maintain an interest in the clear leader in the business. The value created for MacMillan Bloedel shareholders is a reflection of the benefits of the restructuring and transformation program underway over the last 18 months."

The boards of both companies unanimously have approved an agreement that provides MacMillan Bloedel shareholders with 0.28 shares of common stock in Weyerhaeuser, or 0.28 equivalent exchangeable shares in a new Weyerhaeuser Canadian subsidiary, for each MacMillan Bloedel share owned. The exchangeable shares will be issued to Canadian residents who elect to receive such shares and will be exchangeable, on a share-for-share basis, for Weyerhaeuser Co. common stock.

Weyerhaeuser intends to account for the transaction as a pooling of interest, and the company expects to realize approximately US$150 million in annual benefits through savings in transportation and distribution, improving purchasing practices, increasing the balance in its manufacturing system and streamlining operations.

Expected to close this fall, the transaction is subject to normal regulatory approvals in the United States and Canada and court approval in Canada. The transaction also requires a favorable vote by MacMillan Bloedel shareholders.