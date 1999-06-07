Westvaco Announces Management Changes

Westvaco Corp. (New York) has announced the retirement of James Thompson, VP of Corporate Traffic and Purchasing, effective July 7, 1999. Succeeding Thompson is William Stewart, VP of Westvaco's Richmond, VA, division. Stewart will be responsible for Westvaco's corporate purchasing, travel services and transportation.

Prior to joining Westvaco in 1999, Stewart was VP of Materials Management for Union Camp Corp. (Wayne, NJ). Before that he was director of Corporate Transportation for Owens-Illinois Corp.

In addition to this management change, Sally Crooks, group manager for Raw Materials, was also promoted to director of Corporate Purchasing, effective June 1. She will report to VP of Corporate Traffic and Purchasing. Crooks joined Westvaco in 1981 as rate specialist in the Corporate Transportation Dept. in New York. In 1984, she was promoted to buyer in Corporate Purchasing and advanced to Transportation Manager in 1993. In 1997 she attained her current post as group manager for Raw Materials.

Westvaco produces paper, envelopes, packaging and specialty chemicals across the U.S. with wholly-owned manufacturing operations in Brazil, the Czech Republic and a joint venture in China.