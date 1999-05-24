Weber Enters Ink Jet Market With New Line of Coders

Weber Marking Systems (Arlington Heights, IL), a provider of industrial labeling and coding systems, has entered the ink jet market with its new line of LegiJet coders. The ink jet systems, which can accommodate a wide range of applications, are designed to print on both porous and non-porous surfaces with non-MEK inks.

The diverse line of self-contained LegiJet coders includes what the company calls "value-priced" large- and small-character systems, as well as high-resolution models. The marking systems are capable of printing single- and multiple-line codes on virtually all types of cases and products.

The motivation for Weber adding ink jet technology to its product line, says company president Brad Weber, is to be a one-source supplier to its customers. "We can now provide solutions and support for applications that involve labeling, as well as for those that are better served by non-labeling solutions."

Weber's large-character LegiJet systems are designed for in-line case coding. They offer selectable fonts ranging from ½-in to 1¾-in in height and are capable of printing text, sequential numbers, date and time codes, and special characters at speeds to 100 ft/min.

The small-character units print batch codes, best-before dates and other messages up to 1/8-in high on a variety of shapes and substrates. Production speeds to 250 ft/min can be reached.

For versatility, the LegiJet line of high-resolution coders combines small- and large-character printing up to 1-in high. They can produce all standard alphanumeric messages, as well as bar codes, graphics and logos on virtually any substrate. The hi-res models can print one to four lines of code with up to 200-dpi quality while maintaining speeds to 200 ft/min.

Each coder is driven by a full-featured keypad and simple, on-board software. Large LCDs and PC-based prompt screens facilitate message creating and editing. Standard databases store numerous messages, with optional software upgrades available for expanded storage capacity. The LegiJet coders are equipped with advanced product detection and ink delivery systems for consistent, quick-dry coding.

For more information: Weber Marking Systems, 711 W. Algonquin Rd., Arlington Heights, IL 60005, Tel: 1-800-225-0883.