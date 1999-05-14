U.S. District Court Reinstates Viskase's Damage Award Case

Viskase Companies, Inc. (Chicago, IL) announced yesterday that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, has granted Viskase Corp.'s motion to reinstate the $102.4 million damage award in the case of Viskase Corp. vs. American National Can (ANC).

On November 8, 1966, a jury found that ANC's use of Dow Chemical Company's "Affinity" brand polyethylene resin infringed Viskase's patents relating to heat shrinkable films for fresh meat, processed meat and poultry applications. The court earlier found that ANC's use of Dow Chemical Company's "Attane" brand polyethylene resin in heat shrinkable films infringed Viskase's patents. The jury found that such infringements were willful and awarded Viskase $102.4 million in damages.

In September 1997, the court ordered a retrial on the issues of whether ANC's use of Dow Chemical Company's "Affinity" brand polyethylene plastic resin infringed Viskase's patents. On August 19, 1998, the court granted Viskase's motion for partial summary judgment finding that ANC's use of Dow Chemical Company's "Affinity" brand polyethylene plastic resin shrinkable films did infringe the company's patents.

In the court's decision reinstating the damage award, it stated, "I agree that there is no longer any necessity to retry the question of damages."