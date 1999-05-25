Though Attendance Was Down, Interpack '99 Left Exhibitors Happy

The final numbers are in from Interpack '99, and while the amount of exhibitors was up from the 1996 show, there were fewer visitors this time around. The quality of the visitors, however, was solid.

A total of 2,500 exhibitors from 53 countries displayed their wares at the 15th international trade fair for packaging machinery, packaging and confectionery machinery. This is an increase over the 2,341 exhibitors at Interpack '96. Visitors to the show, held every three years at the fairgrounds in Düsseldorf, Germany, totaled 175,000, which is down from 188,000 in 1996. However, show organizer Messe Düsseldorf says more than 70% of the attendees were from upper or middle management and had decision-making authority.

Show organizers say that, based on their research, 90% of the Interpack '99 exhibitors rated their participation as a commercial success. Packaging machinery manufacturers noted increased interest from visitors in intelligence monitoring systems and automation. In the confectionery machinery section, teleservice, Internet access for machinery and flexible maintenance contracts were the primary focus. Interest was also high among the packaging materials exhibitors.

"Our show was productive," says Richard A. Puffer, director of corporate communication for U.S.-based Sonoco, a global producer of industrial and consumer packaging. "[We] received as many leads, if not more, than we are going to be able to handle. The other really good thing was the quality of the conversations. There were excellent conversations that will speed up the selling process," Puffer adds.

"This year's Interpack is a resounding success for our industry," notes Ernst H. Berndl, president of Interpack '99. "The number of concrete inquiries for machinery and packaging has clearly surpassed those of the 1996 event."

International Participation High

International participation at Interpack '99 was very high as 61% of the exhibitors (1,519 companies) were from countries other than Germany. With 405 exhibitors, Italy was the leading foreign exhibitor nation. Next was Great Britain with 178 companies, then France with 156 exhibitors, the Netherlands with 116 and the United States, which sent 114 exhibitors. The number of U.S. exhibitors at this year's Interpack increased by 52% compared to Interpack '96 when there were 75 U.S. companies.

Slightly more than half (51%) of the visitors at Interpack '99 came from outside of Germany. Particularly strong visitor participation was recorded from the United States and Canada, which totaled 8.6% of the international visitors, as well as from Asia and Central and South America.

For information on visiting or exhibiting at the next Interpack, scheduled for April 24-30, 2002, in Düsseldorf, Germany, contact Messe Düsseldorf at 312-781-5180 or visit their website at www.mdna.com.