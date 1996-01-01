Thermal Transfer Color Label Printing Source: IntelliTech International, Inc.

IntelliBar label printers now include a line of thermal transfer color ribbons for monochromatic printing

A wide variety of standard- and process-color wax/resin ribbons are designed for printing on paper, polypropylene, polyester and polyethylene label media. By printing one color at a time, spot color can be created on label media to visually differentiate information such as dates, lot codes, products, warning messages or for aesthetic purposes. Multi-color labels can be produced by parsing the label media through the printer repeatedly using a different color ribbon on each pass. Also, by printing one color over another using the process color ribbons, additional color combinations can be created for decorative printing on prime labels applied to promotional material or where color enhancement is beneficial.

Wax/resin ribbons provide an exceptional level of smudge- and scratch-resistance as well as durability while printing at speeds to 8 in./sec. on label media widths ranging from 1" to 8.75". Sample color ribbons are available.

IntelliTech International, Inc.,577 Main St., Hudson, MA 01749. Tel: 800-694-3034; Fax: 978-568-9591