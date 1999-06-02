Stand-Up Pouches '99: Where And How Pouches Are Being Used Today

The direction and future of the stand-up pouch market, which Packaging Strategies, Inc. (West Chester, PA) says has now grown to nearly 2.4 million units, will be thoroughly analyzed at Stand-Up Pouches '99, June 3-4 in Lincolnshire (Chicago), IL.

Geared for both end-users and suppliers, the conference, produced by Packaging Strategies, Inc., will feature a variety of speakers who are experts in the field of stand-up pouch technology. A special end-user panel that will include representatives from Hunt-Wesson, Heinz Pet Products and Sunsweet Growers will identify where these companies are currently using stand-up pouches, how the packages have impacted the market and what they're seeking next in terms of material, closures and equipment innovations.

In addition, at the conference's Stand-Up Pouch Showroom and Exhibition, attendees to Stand-Up Pouches '99 will have the opportunity to view an extensive display of stand-up pouch applications, featuring packages from around the world.

The lineup of speakers at Stand-Up Pouches '99 is as follows:

Thursday, June 3

Knowing the effects of different film structures in terms of cost and function , Robert S. Arwine, Totani/Toyo Jidoki Consultant Amplas, Inc.

, Robert S. Arwine, Totani/Toyo Jidoki Consultant Amplas, Inc. Where are we headed in filling equipment for stand-up pouches? , Laurens Last, president, Innovative Packaging Netherlands.

, Laurens Last, president, Innovative Packaging Netherlands. Opening up the breakfast cereal market for stand-up pouches , Tim Hickey, vice president, Sales & Marketing, Ryt-way Packaging.

, Tim Hickey, vice president, Sales & Marketing, Ryt-way Packaging. The debut of an aseptically packaged, stand-up pouch , Barry Pritchard, vice president of Technology and Equipment Development, Inpaco, division of Liqui-Box Corp.

, Barry Pritchard, vice president of Technology and Equipment Development, Inpaco, division of Liqui-Box Corp. Where and how pouches are retortable, stand-up pouches are cost-effectively replacing cans , Charles Murray, CEO, PPI Technologies.

, Charles Murray, CEO, PPI Technologies. End-User Panel: How end-users view pouch technology, its application in the markets, what they need to "go to the next level" in pouches , with Paul Pezzoli, vice president, Package Development, Hunt-Wesson; Dan Little, purchasing manager, Sunsweet Growers, Inc.; Andy Gordon, senior manager, Packaging Research, Heinz Pet Products.

, with Paul Pezzoli, vice president, Package Development, Hunt-Wesson; Dan Little, purchasing manager, Sunsweet Growers, Inc.; Andy Gordon, senior manager, Packaging Research, Heinz Pet Products. Bringing down the costs for spout insertion in pouches , Henno Hensen, president, Hensen Packaging Concept GmbH.

, Henno Hensen, president, Hensen Packaging Concept GmbH. New applications, material developments for pouches in Japan , Hiroshi "Mac" Miyama, manager/technical representative for Integrated Packaging Development Center, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

, Hiroshi "Mac" Miyama, manager/technical representative for Integrated Packaging Development Center, Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. Major successes in Europe and the U.S. with proprietary-shaped pouches for liquid products, Lennart Mattison, president, LM Packaging.

Friday, June 4

Speeding up zipper application on stand-up pouch equipment with improved leak resistance , Robert Hogan, director of Sales and Marketing, Minigrip/Zip-Pak.

, Robert Hogan, director of Sales and Marketing, Minigrip/Zip-Pak. Easy-open film technology offers new convenience for stand-up pouches , Eric McDermott, director of New Business Development, T.H.E.M.

, Eric McDermott, director of New Business Development, T.H.E.M. Applying zipper closures on V/F/F/S equipment , Steve Mulder, manager of Domestic Products Group, Robert Bosch Corp.

, Steve Mulder, manager of Domestic Products Group, Robert Bosch Corp. Where the real growth will come in the new millennium , William Hare, director of Marketing, Curwood, Inc.

, William Hare, director of Marketing, Curwood, Inc. Z-Flex, a revolutionary idea in form-fill-seal technology for flat-bottom, stand-up pouches, Bill Duelge, vice president, xpedx.

Proceeding from Stand-Up Pouches '99 will be available from Packaging Strategies, Inc. For more information: Annette LeMaire, Packaging Strategies Inc., Tel: 800-524-PACK or 610-436-4220, Fax: 610-436-6277, Email: meetings@packstrat.com.