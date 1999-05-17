Specific Product Pavilions to Aid Visitors at SouthPack

With 77,000 manufacturing companies in the southeastern United States consuming $21 billion of packaging materials — accounting for 22% of the available packaging market — SouthPack '99 plays a major role in helping companies meet their packaging needs. Produced by Reed Exhibition Cos. and sponsored by the Institute of Packaging Professionals, SouthPack will be held May 18-20 at Atlanta's Georgia World Congress Center and will offer a wide range of equipment, materials, components, containers, packages and services.

About 450 exhibitors will be on hand to display their wares. To help buying group attendees navigate the more than 115,000-sqft of show floor, five special product areas or pavilions will be featured:

Machinery: This area will offer a comprehensive array of the latest in packaging machinery and equipment. According to Reed, nearly two-thirds of the show floor addresses the needs of machinery buyers.

Creative Packaging: Available here will be virtually everything from materials, supplies, packages, containers and components that are used in the design and presentation of product packaging. Highlighted will be innovative, protective, durable and cost-effective packaging solutions.

Material Handling: This pavilion will feature equipment and systems needed for moving, storing, protecting and managing inventories of supplies and products.

Automation & Controls: On hand in this area will be controls that enable machinery to produce higher quality products, faster and with better interface with manufacturing software systems.

Packages '99: At this exhibit, attendees will be able to see firsthand a variety of innovative packages, including many that have won top industry awards. The exhibition also features a broad range of product categories that enable attendees to develop ideas to solve their own packaging challenges. The Glass Packaging Institute will display the winners of the 1998 Clear Choice Awards, as well as present innovative glass packaging application models. The National Paperbox Association will present award-winning examples of paperboard packaging, folding cartons and setup boxes. And the Corrugated Packaging Council will showcase corrugated packaging as a versatile, functional, attractive and cost-effective material for packaging and shipping product.

For more information on attending SouthPack: Tel: 800-518-6672.