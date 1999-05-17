Special Events: 'Women in Packaging,' Networking Reception

Women in Packaging Gear Up for SouthPack

SouthPack will feature Women in Packaging's SouthPack Networking Reception, sponsored by Mead Packaging, on Wednesday, May 19th. Join Women in Packaging and Mead Packaging for a unique career planning strategy session featuring noted panelists and industry executives. Pre-registration is required. For details fax an information request to: 770-928-2338.

Networking Reception at SouthPack

On Tuesday, May 18, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Reed Exhibition Cos. will be hosting a networking reception at Max Lager's, located on Peachtree Street in the heart of downtown Atlanta. Two free drinks and appetizers will be served. Exhibitors and Attendees welcome.