Sonoco to Increase Paperboard Prices

"During the last two years we have been able to maintain level prices due to productivity improvements and other cost reductions. We have now reached the point where we can no longer absorb escalating increases in our manufacturing costs," said Jim Bowen, vice president and general manager - Paper Division.
Celebrating its 100th anniversary as a company, Sonoco is a $2.6 billion manufacturer of industrial and consumer packaging products with approximately 275 operations in 32 countries serving customers in 85 nations.
