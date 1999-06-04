Sonoco Opens Composite Can Plant in Mexico

Sonoco (Hartsville, SC) has opened a new manufacturing plant in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico. The 20,000-sqft facility will produce composite paperboard canisters for Mead Johnson, a Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Mead plans to package powdered infant formulas, powdered nutritional products and powdered chocolate beverages for Mexico and other Latin American countries.

"Since entering the Mexican market with Sonoco de Mexico in 1950, Sonoco has considered Latin America a good opportunity, representing a very strong, growing market for our industrial and consumer packaging products. Mexico is an important part of our overall strategy," said Raymond McGowan, group VP for Sonoco's global consumer products operations.

Sonoco's Delicias plant features one production line capable of making 401, 502 and 603 diameter canisters. This flexibility will allow Sonoco to produce canisters in a wide range of sizes capable of accommodating a broad range of food and non-food products.

Sonoco is the world's largest producer of composite paperboard canisters, serving customers from 275 locations in 32 countries.