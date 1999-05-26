Single-Serve Opportunities Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

TRINE Labelling Systems>When H.P. Hood decided to introduce single-serve plastic bottles, the company wanted the best looking labels it could find. Hood runs eight flavors in 16-ozhigh density polyethylene bottles at its plant in Agawam, Mass. These include milk and juice products under its label plus some contract products for other companies.

After investigating the options, Hood decided on a wrap-around label from MRI Flexible Packaging. The company has its own graphic artists and performs all prepress functions in-house, so it can control every step of the label production process to ensure maximum quality.

The Hood label is made from two layers of polypropylene (PP). The bottom layer is white with the graphics printed on top. The second layer of PP protects the graphics from scratching and gives the label a high-quality glossy look.

Another advantage is that the wraparound labels cost much less than pressure sensitive labels, which was another option Hood was considering.

"The MRI wraparound labels looked much better and were less than the cost of pressure sensitive labels, so it wasn't a difficult decision to use them," says Steve Pelkey, manager at Hood's Agawam plant.

Equipment installation began last spring and product reached the market in August. Product is distributed throughout New England.

"MRI gives us excellent service," say Pelkey. "Sales of the new product were greater than we expected, but MRI had no problem meeting our requirements."

Wraparound labeler

To apply the labels, Hood purchased a TRINE Quick Change 4500 labeler that runs roll-fed labels. Designed for companies running multiple products, the Quick Change can be switched from one product to another by one person in less than 30 minutes.

Bottles are metered into the labeling section by a starwheel. The front edge of the label is glued to the bottle, which then rotates as it passes the labeling section. As the bottle leaves the labeling section, the trailing edge of the label is glued to the front edge of the label, which is already firmly attached to the bottle.

The machine is equipped with a unique electronic registration system to help get the line up and running. This system compensates constantly and automatically to provide ultra-accurate, 360° graphic registration, even when the labels stretch. Set-up is easy and fast, typically requiring only a few labels.

The control panel for the machine is simple and easy to use. The touch-screen operator interface is mounted on a swivel arm for comfortable use, even for back-side operation. The user-friendly graphics are easy to understand. A self diagnosis system makes troubleshooting fast and effective and keeps maintenance to a minimum.

"We looked at a number of machines including visits to other companies, and we were very impressed with the TRINE machine," says Pelkey. "It has been easy to operate and changeovers are trouble free."

In addition to the single-serve bottles, Hood's Agawam plant runs a wide range of milk, juice and drink products in gabletop cartons and plastic jugs. It receives 24 million gallons of milk annually.

Single Serve Packaging Makes Dairy A Real Contender

If you consider the Official Report to the industry made by the dairy industry's Fluid Milk Strategic Thinking Project (FMSTP) in 1996, alternative milk packages were introduced in the nick of time. FMSTP was formed in early 1995 to develop ways to increase milk sales and make it more competitive with other beverages. It is a collaboration between milk producer and processor associations, including Dairy Management, Inc., and the International Dairy Foods Association.

New View of Packaging as a Powerful Marketing Tool

According to the report, per capita milk consumption dropped from 23 to 19 gallons between 1971 and 1995. The report claims that packaging has been part of the cause. The report states, "Milk packaging, when compared to that of other beverages, is not as attention-getting, attractive, convenient or consumer-friendly, and does not promote portable consumption. Processors need to stop viewing packaging as merely an expense and start using it as a powerful marketing tool that can sell more product."

The report shook the industry to action, causing them to think and package "outside the gabletop carton and high-density polyethylene jug." This is evident by the vast number of new polyethylene terephthalate and HDPE bottles being introduced to satisfy demand from increasingly mobile consumers. These new single-serve containers are resealable and fit conveniently into car and van cup holders. Additionally, they offer the dairy industry the ability to dress up packaging to offer eye-catching graphics that would rival that of any other carbonated beverage or juice.

Significant Sales Increases

If increased sales and margins are any indication, the new packaging is a hit. As various dairies have introduced single-serve containers, sales have been reported to increase between 50 and 72%. While the new packaging costs more, it's very attractive on the shelf and helps milk compete with soft drinks, juices and other beverages. Another plus is that single-serve containers command a higher price from consumers. According to research by a major processor, consumers are willing to pay a premium for the new package because they see advantages in resealability and portability. They also perceive it as keeping milk cooler and fresher.

Film labels offer added protection and design flexibility gained from the ability to use multi-layered labels. For example, one TRINE customer uses two layers of poly-propylene (PP). The bottom layer is white with the graphics printed on top. The second layer of PP protects the graphics from scratching and gives the label a high-quality glossy look.

Considering single-serve containers for your dairy beverages? You probably want to consider OPP wraparound film labels. They cost considerably less and offer a much greater degree of processing flexibility than alternative materials, particularly in multi-SKU production situations

