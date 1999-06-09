Shorewood Promotes Liebman to President, Appoints Kamsky to Board

Shorewood Packaging Corp. has promoted Howard Liebman president of the company effective immediately. Liebman, 56, serves as a member of the company's board of directors and will continue with his responsibilities of CFO. Marc Shore, who previously held the dual titles of president and CEO, will remain chairman and CEO.

The company also announced the appointment of Virginia Kamsky, 45, to its board of directors. Kamsky is chairman and CEO of Kamsky Associates Inc., a New York- and Beijing-based consulting firm specializing in strategic planning, contract negotiation, approval, financing and implementation throughout Asia. Kamsky has over 18 years experience advising and representing U.S.-based multinational corporations on transacting business in China and other Asian markets. She serves on the board of directors of Sealed Air Corp. and its predecessor, W. R. Grace & Co.

Shorewood Packaging Corp. is a leading value-added provider of high quality printing and paperboard packaging for the computer software, cosmetics and toiletries, food, home video, music, tobacco and general consumer markets in North America and China, with 16 plants in the United States, Canada and China.