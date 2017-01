seal integrity, package leak testers, pinholes, induction sealed bottles, automatic production sampling system, high voltage

Nikka Densok USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Nikka Densok, Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, and a worldwide provider of leak-detection equipment for the pharmaceutical and food industries. The Nikka Densok pinhole inspector is designed for the nondestructive testing of hermetically sealed containers manufactured from a variety of materials.

Nikka Densok has more than 25 years of experience in high-voltage spark-test technology. Applications for these inspection systems range from laboratory use to 100% inspection on high-speed production lines. Each system is custom designed to meet the growing industry requirements for product quality and reliability. Nikka Densok has a worldwide sales representation and support network for service, parts distribution, and validation services.