Safeline, Inc.

Since formation in 1989, Safeline has become the world's largest and most successful manufacturer of metal detection systems for the food, pharmaceutical, chemical and allied processing industries. Safeline Metal Detectors are used by major companies throughout the world, and regularly reported in trade press.

Our detection products include systems for gravity feed, pipeline usage, conveyor and auto reject, pharmaceutical inspecting and a guide to reducing metal contamination and metal detection technology.