Ropak Changes Name to LINPAC

Ropak Materials Handling Group, a manufacturer of high-quality, plastic reusable container systems, has changed its name to that of its parent company and is now LINPAC Materials Handling. The products produced in the Georgetown facility will be marketed under the brand ROPAK Reusable Containers.

Ropak's closer affiliation with its parent company is designed to better serve multinational customers. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, LINPAC has material handling operations in major markets worldwide including Europe, North and South America, South Africa and Australasia. A planned 50% capacity expansion in Kentucky will enable Ropak to better serve its customers in North America.

Ropak containers are constructed of HDPE and are available in a variety of configurations and weight capacities. The product line includes pallets, hopper bottom containers and collapsible and non-collapsible container models with footprints ranging from 32x30-in. to 70x48-in. and heights to 50-in.

For more information: LINPAC Materials Handling, 120 Commerce Court, Georgetown, KY 40324, Tel: 800-442-4892, Fax: 502-863-5342.