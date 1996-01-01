roll fed labeling, shrink sleeves, vacuum drums, carbonated beverages, hot glue, single serve Source: TRINE Labelling Systems

is the premier supplier of Roll-fed Labeling Machinery and Systems to the food, beverage, and general products industries throughout the world. In addition to the right equipment, TRINE offers a complete array of customer training and support programs designed to keep your operation running smoothly. From their advanced manufacturing and R&D facilities in Central California, USA, and extensive international sales and service group, TRINE offers state-of-the-art product decoration technology to customers all around the globe.

Roll-Fed labeling offers cost-savings, greater flexibility, and improved appearance over competitive technologies.

Roll-Fed labeling is the most cost-effective way of applying high-quality graphics to your packages.

Dairies that made the switch to roll-fed have reported significant increases in sales and profits.

Dairies that have introduced single-serve containers with roll-fed labels have reported sales increases of over 50%!

If you would like to speak with a Trine Labeling representative, please call us at (800) 736-4267 or (714) 441-1030.