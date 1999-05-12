Prolong Super Lubricants Wins Multiple Design Awards

Products within its new automotive car-care line have earned Prolong Super Lubricants Inc. (Irvine, CA) five honors in the recently held Automotive Aftermarket Global Design Awards. An independent panel of 10 industry experts drawn from among the leading marketing and retail/wholesale ranks judged more then 200 entries.

Winning Gold-level awards for packaging were the Prolong Super Car Care Kit, Prolong Paint Sealant Kit and Prolong Super Glass Cleaner. In addition, the line's retail product display earned a Silver-level award.

The fifth annual design awards competition is co-sponsored by Aftermarket Business magazine and the Automotive Communications Council. Additional details of the awards will be included in the June issue of Aftermarket Business.