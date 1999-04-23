Patent Granted to TCBG for Pouch with Straw

The Children's Beverage Group (Northbrook, IL) has been granted a utility patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for the company's Self-Contained Fluid Dispensing System, known as the 'rip it sip it' no-spill pouch with contained straw.

Specifically, the patent will issue for a self-supporting, vertically stable package including flexible sidewalls suitable for holding a fluid, a supporting structure providing vertical support to the package, and a dispensing tube positioned within the package. The tube, or straw, can slide through an aperture within the upper margin of the package as needed for drinking or other dispensing of the fluid from the package.

The patent has a term beginning on the date on which the patent issues and ending 20 years from the date on which the application for the patent was filed in the United States (i.e., until early January 2018).