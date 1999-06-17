Paperboard Industry Repositioning for Progress

By William G. Copeland, Copeland Economics Group, Inc.

Table of Contents

Will Restructuring Be Necessary?

Paperboard Alternatives Make Gains

Excess Containerboard, Boxboard Inventories

Increased Prices?

Despite an overall exceptionally good economy in 1998, the paperboard industry experienced a virtual recession last year. Prices generally fell about 10%-20% for both unbleached and bleached grades as inventories rose and demands softened.

Now, in light of global economic troubles pressuring exports lower, the industry seems to be realigning its traditional mill operating schedules to accommodate a deteriorating export market and a slower growing domestic environment. The paperboard industry — a major, mature industry searching to find its place in the changing structure of American manufacturing and distribution — must adapt to a slower growing domestic and global economy to avoid financial disaster in 1999.

Paperboard demands slowed in 1998 as major users turned increasingly conservative. Overall domestic demands for paperboard fell about 1% last year, well below 1997's strong gain. While 1997 was characterized by a temporary shortage syndrome for both unbleached and bleached grades, these false signals were clearly absent in 1998. Last year was dominated by a sense of ample supplies exacerbated by export weakness in containerboard grades. Prices eroded across all major grades. With 1998 ending on a note of sustained weakness in a slowing economy, paperboard producers seem poised to take matters into their own hands to restructure the industry. Last year's decline in tonnage represented a unique set of circumstances that are very likely to be key factors in paperboard prospects over the next few years. Last year, U.S. kraft linerboard exports fell 0.83 million tons, after having risen 1.75 million tons over the previous two years. The containerboard industry, which was accustomed to exporting about 2½ million tons in the early 1990s, suddenly found itself shipping 4½ million tons offshore. U.S. Kraft Liner Exports



As positive as this development was, it glossed over the fact that recycled linerboard capacities (traditionally a domestic grade) were soaring in the mid-1990s, adding 3.8 million tons of capacity. Hence, when Asian demands softened, El Niño undercut Latin American demands, and Hurricane Mitch destroyed the banana business in late 1998, export volume declined sharply. While this year's global growth prospects are better balanced (Asia, excluding Japan, is likely to post a 2½%-3% pickup compared to a 2% decline last year), U.S. exports are unlikely to match the recent 4½ million ton peak volume in the near term.

Paperboard Alternatives Make Gains

While the exports of kraft liner were falling, the exceptional strength in folding carton exports (1.270 million tons) was leveling off following a pattern of 30% gains in 1997. Within the domestic market, the year-to-year changes over the last year were more subtle, but equally as important. In both the containerboard market (corrugated boxes) and the folding carton and food service areas (boxboard), there was a noticeable increase in the utilization of plastics and other paperboard alternatives.

This increase in non-paperboard modes of packaging was not an industry-wide shift in packaging, but rather an evolutionary process that involves product-by-product changes. In many instances, large mass merchandisers have been pressuring their suppliers to use less packaging materials so they can reduce handling and disposal costs.

At the same time, however, upscale, highly graphic corrugated and/or folding cartons have become a more important part of the retail distribution/promotional process, such that the underlying demands for both containerboard and boxboard are shifting very noticeably as the millennium approaches. The commodity end of the paperboard sector is eroding away while sophisticated boxes and cartons are gaining market share. Smaller-grade categories such as preprint SBS linerboard and micro-fluted cartons are posting double-digit gains as they fill the demands for new types of packaging formats.

Excess Containerboard, Boxboard Inventories

In 1999, the two major groups of paperboard — containerboard (35.4 million tons) and boxboard (15.0 million tons) — face similar challenges. Containerboard mills have been contending with excessive inventories for the last year and appear to have begun a sustained effort to reduce inventory levels. While this was done successfully in 1993 and again in 1997, the big difference this time around is likely to be that some older mills will be shut down/mothballed rather than using the previous approach of piecemeal shutdowns and/or running slow. Unlike many other process industries, which have often shut down older, high-cost facilities, the paper industry has been loath to close down anything that can produce product. As a result, excess supplies have been a continuing disruption to a smoothly functioning market.

Linerboard Inventory Vs. Prices



One sign of the supply reappraisal process is that there is virtually no new capacity increases envisioned in virgin containerboard grades and only a 4.6% increase in recycled containerboard over the next two years. While this increase is about equivalent to the likely pickup in domestic corrugated needs over the next two years, it is only a small fraction of the 13½% increase in these same recycled containerboard grades over the last two years.

In the boxboard areas, the capacity of one grade unbleached kraft carton is expected to increase about 4.3% over the next two years vs. a capacity increase of almost 15% over the last two years. But with domestic demands soaring about 15% last year as new market share was captured from other grades, by both containerboard and boxboard, and a mill operating rate in the mid-90% range, this grade's outlook is well balanced.

In the bleached segment, the latest capacity profile implies about a 2.6% increase over the next two years vs. a larger 3.8% increase over the last two years. Therefore, capacity plans are being reined-in by the producers' recognition that demands are easing as well as by the financial constraints being imposed by the poor earnings experience of last year.

Increased Prices?

With prices for the bellwether grade of kraft linerboard hovering in the $320/ton range and bleached folding carton stock in the $700/ton range, the onus is clearly on the supply side to restore a better balance with demand levels. Hence, despite the prospects that 1999 will be a noticeably slower economic year than any of the last three, paperboard pricing may be on the rise as the industry attempts to restore some measure of profitability to its operations.

The paperboard industry seems to be realizing that if it could not earn the cost of capital in a strong domestic economy with booming exports, then its strategies must be changed during a time when domestic growth is slower and export demands are stabilizing rather than posting the double-digit gains of a few years ago. If the industry fails to adapt supply conditions to the realities of the marketplace, then prices will probably weaken another 10% rather than strengthen as the year progresses.

About the Author: William G. Copeland, is president of Copeland Economics Group, Inc.

Editor's Note: This article was adapted from "1999 Packaging Outlook," published by Packaging Strategies, Inc. For information about obtaining the complete "1999 Packaging Outlook," contact Packaging Strategies at 122 South Church St., West Chester, PA 19382-3223, Tel: 610-436-4220, Fax: 610-436-6277, Email: orders@packstrat.com, Website: www.packstrat.com.