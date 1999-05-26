Orion Packaging Names New Director of Sales International/OEM

Orion Packaging Systems (Memphis, TN), a manufacturer of durable stretchwrapping systems, has named Vic Barnhill director of sales International/OEM.

"We believe that the international and OEM markets represent good opportunities for Orion, and we are pleased to have someone with Vic's credentials focus on these areas," says Mack Greene, president of Orion.

Barnhill has more than 20 years experience in the packaging industry.

For more information: Orion Packaging Systems, Tel.: 800-333-6565, Fax: 708-258-0064