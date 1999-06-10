NSC Doubles EVOH Capacity in U.S.

Nippon Synthetic Chemical (NSC) of Japan has doubled capacity of ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH) trademarked "Soarnol" in the United States to 18,000 t/y and started operations this spring.

NSC began EVOH production in 1994 in Japan and set up Noltex in the same year by taking over production facilities in La Porte, TX, from DuPont for EVOH production. Noltex began operating in 1996 a 9,000-t/y one-line production plant for EVOH.

NSC intends to have the U.S. firm strengthen operations in terms of both grade and volume to meet U.S. needs, which have been rising at a double-digit pace, the company says.

The Japanese maker also plans to carry out a feasibility study within the year on EVOH production in Europe in a bid to establish a production base in 2003 or 2004. Construction for a 10,000-t/y EVOH plant is estimated to cost some JPY100 mn ($0.91 mn). The company expects EVOH demand to continue to grow in Europe.

Soarnol, which features good gas-barrier properties, has been used for food packaging films and has enjoyed a growing demand for gas-container use.

Worldwide production of EVOH reached about 43,000 tons last year and is projected to rise to 54,000 tons in 2000 and 83,000 tons in 2005, according to NSC. NSC has a total capacity of 26,500 t/y including the latest additional capacity.