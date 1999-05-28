New Low-Level Palletizer Automates Industrial Bag Handling

Manual palletizing and risk of injury associated with lifting heavy loads can be eliminated with a new palletizer designed for handling large, cumbersome bagged bulk and powder products.

The new Model 72B bag palletizer from A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp. (Tarpon Springs, FL), designed specifically for bags of building supply, chemical and agricultural products, keeps the palletizing line flowing smoothly regardless of bag condition. The fully automated system accommodates varying bag sizes inherent in industrial production.

Unlike many other bag palletizers that require labor-intensive manual adjustments to compensate for varying bag dimensions that can halt the line and slow production, the automatic 72B is easily adjustable from the operator control station. All parameters, including squaring plate settings, bag orientation and layer retention, are quickly adjusted by following the simple step-by-step sequence dictated at the touchscreen controls.

Alternative to Hand Palletizing

The ergonomically designed system is an alternative to hand-palletizing operations. No stairs or platforms are needed, and all operation and maintenance points are conveniently located at floor level. Its open design allows plant personnel to monitor operation while performing other tasks. In addition, the modular design offers flexibility for complete line integration.

Complete bag infeed control is achieved as the flattened bags are detected by sensors, counted and staged before entering the palletizer's orienting conveyor. This ensures proper spacing and eliminates potential damage from bag-to-bag contact. Bags are gently turned 90, 180 or 270 degrees, depending on the desired pattern, by a pop-up turning frame. Bags can be positioned so that the bottom (butt) of the bag or the printed panel will face out on the pallet.

The transfer table on the 72B has a soft-touch roller stripper plate that reduces friction, which allows bag transfer without squeezing or shifting the contents and deforming the bag. The edge of the transfer table is stainless steel in a tapered design to allow bags to glide from table to pallet. A rear layer retainer plate and two-side layer squaring plates ensure that the layer is centered on the pallet. The layer is held firmly to retain it squarely during the deposit cycle.

The Model 72B is available in stainless steel. Other optional features include automatic pallet handling and bottom tier sheet dispensing, as well as a bag flattener.

For more information: A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp., 811 Live Oak St., Tarpon Springs, FL 34689, Tel: 727-937-5144, Fax: 727-938-1239. Their address is www.abcpackaging.com