New Directory Profiles Leading Robotics Companies

Profiles of 164 suppliers of robotics and peripheral equipment and services are highlighted in the recently published Robotic Industries Association's 1999 Robotics Industry Directory. The directory provides full contact information for each supplier and quick-find company indexes separated by product, industry and application.

In addition to company listings, the directory features a variety of articles including a state-of-the-industry report that covers the past, present and future of robotics and a "how-to" for robotic risk assessment. The directory has grown from 129 to 164 company listings in one year.

To obtain a free copy of the directory, or to get information on being listed, call the RIA at 734-994-6088.