Nampak Limited

Nampak
is Africa's largest packaging company and the second largest in the Southern Hemisphere. They cater to a broad range of customers by providing a diverse range of packaging products, including:
- Paper and board
- Security printing and smart cards
- Labels
- Laminated E- and B-flute folding cartons
- Sacks – multi wall paper, self opening paper, flat and satchel paper and heavy-duty plastic
- Paper tissue
- Blow moulding
- Rigid primary packaging – tin, aluminium and board
- Composite protective packaging
- Cans – food industry
- Glass containers – food and beverage
- Liquid packaging filling systems
Factories are of a world class standard. During 1996 over R600 million was spent on modernization and capacity increases, bringing the total capital spent over the past five years to R1, 8 billion.