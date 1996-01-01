Nampak Limited

www.packagingnetwork.com

Nampak is Africa's largest packaging company and the second largest in the Southern Hemisphere. They cater to a broad range of customers by providing a diverse range of packaging products, including:

  • Paper and board
  • Security printing and smart cards
  • Labels
  • Laminated E- and B-flute folding cartons
  • Sacks – multi wall paper, self opening paper, flat and satchel paper and heavy-duty plastic
  • Paper tissue
  • Blow moulding
  • Rigid primary packaging – tin, aluminium and board
  • Composite protective packaging
  • Cans – food industry
  • Glass containers – food and beverage
  • Liquid packaging filling systems

Factories are of a world class standard. During 1996 over R600 million was spent on modernization and capacity increases, bringing the total capital spent over the past five years to R1, 8 billion.


