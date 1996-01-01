Nampak Limited Source: Nampak Limited

is Africa's largest packaging company and the second largest in the Southern Hemisphere. They cater to a broad range of customers by providing a diverse range of packaging products, including:

Paper and board



Security printing and smart cards



Labels



Laminated E- and B-flute folding cartons



Sacks – multi wall paper, self opening paper, flat and satchel paper and heavy-duty plastic



Paper tissue



Blow moulding



Rigid primary packaging – tin, aluminium and board



Composite protective packaging



Cans – food industry



Glass containers – food and beverage



Liquid packaging filling systems

Factories are of a world class standard. During 1996 over R600 million was spent on modernization and capacity increases, bringing the total capital spent over the past five years to R1, 8 billion.