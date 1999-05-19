Multi-Color President Resigns

Multi-Color Corp. (Cincinnati, OH) has announced that its president, Gordan Bonfield has resigned. Bonfield has taken a new position as the president of the Consumer Packaging Division of Ivex Packaging Corp. (Lincolnshire, IL).

Bonfield will remain on the company's board of directors, which elected Frank Gerace currently the company's VP of operations as president and a member of the board.

Gerace joined Multi-Color in March 1998 from Fort James Corp.'s packaging business, where he was director of strategic business systems.