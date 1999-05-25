MOCON Joins Rutgers University's Industrial Advisory Board

MOCON (Minneapolis), a provider of systems and services designed to assess materials and processes, has accepted an invitation to join the Industrial Advisory Board (IAB) of the School of Packaging at Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey.

"We have long supported Rutgers with laboratory test equipment and joint seminars for educational purposes," said MOCON president, Robert Demorest. "Membership on the IAB offers us the opportunity to keep faculty apprised of trends in the industry, as well as a chance to partner with Rutgers professors on selected research projects."

MOCON develops, manufactures and markets high-technology instrumentation and performs consulting and analytical services. The company markets to research laboratories, manufacturers and quality control departments in the life sciences, pharmaceutical, drug discovery, food and beverage, polymer and adhesive, and the electronic and semiconductor industries, among others.