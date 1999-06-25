Mead Elects McDonnell as VP, Adds Two to Board

The Mead Corp.'s board of directors has elected Sue McDonnell as vice president, general counsel and secretary. She succeeds Thomas Palmer who recently retired from the company.

McDonnell joined Mead as deputy general counsel in October 1995 and was named a vice president and officer of the corporation in November 1996. Her responsibilities have included day-to-day management of Mead's Legal Department and involvement in Mead's significant acquisitions and divestitures.

Mead also elected two new members to its board of directors — Duane Collins and Heidi Miller. With these additions, Mead now has 13 directors on its board.

Collins has served as president and CEO of Parker Hannifin Corp. since 1993. He began his career at Parker Hannifin in 1961 and has held a variety of positions at the company. Miller became CFO of Citigroup Inc. in 1998. Previously, she had served as executive vice president and CFO of Travelers Group and senior executive vice president and chief risk officer of Smith Barney.

The Mead Corp. is a leading North American producer of coated paper, specialty paper and coated board, and a world leader in multiple packaging and corrugating medium.