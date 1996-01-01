www.packagingnetwork.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

Kohler Plastics

Kohler Plastics manufactures and exports flexible materials including gravure printed laminations in reel or pouch form.

Products include:

  • Coated and laminated paper and board
  • Paper packaging, bags and sacks
  • Rotary printing and Letterpress printing
  • Semi-finished plastic products: Plates, sheets, film and tapes
  • Plastic laminated sheets
  • Packaging, plastics, classified by material
  • Casks, drums, cans and boxes, plastic containers for packaging, storage and transport
  • Plastic bags and sacks
  • Laminated products, paper/metal foils, such as aluminium, verdol and dobby-paper
  • Packaging of Kraft-paper, imitation Kraft-paper
  • Packaging of laminated paper

Kohler export to Europe, South America and Africa


