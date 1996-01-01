Kohler Plastics
manufactures and exports flexible materials including gravure printed laminations in reel or pouch form.
Products include:
- Coated and laminated paper and board
- Paper packaging, bags and sacks
- Rotary printing and Letterpress printing
- Semi-finished plastic products: Plates, sheets, film and tapes
- Plastic laminated sheets
- Packaging, plastics, classified by material
- Casks, drums, cans and boxes, plastic containers for packaging, storage and transport
- Plastic bags and sacks
- Laminated products, paper/metal foils, such as aluminium, verdol and dobby-paper
- Packaging of Kraft-paper, imitation Kraft-paper
- Packaging of laminated paper
Kohler export to Europe, South America and Africa