Klöckner Pentaplast Open Tech Center, Adds Pharmaceutical Film Line

Klöckner Pentaplast of America last week opened a new Packaging Technology Center at its Gordonsville, VA, headquarters as a service facility to help customers develop new packages and improve current ones. New dedicated thermoforming machines and staff for pharmaceutical applications are featured in one section of the center, while a second section focuses on food, medical device, static control and general thermoforming applications.

The pharmaceutical section, which is an expanded version of Klöckner's Blister Research & Testing Center that opened in 1996, is equipped with a new Klöckner Medipak Compacker-2 form/fill/seal machine. In this section of the new center, Klöckner can conduct tests to help customers evaluate the performance of alternate materials and tooling designs and quickly respond to technical service issues by duplicating runs in the lab. The company can also internally test newly developed films to bring them to market faster.

The other section of the center, according to Tom Goeke, president of Klöckner Pentaplast, also features a new thermoforming machine and allows customers to evaluate the performance of various materials for face-seal blisters, clamshells, rigid plastic trays and other packages. "And here, too, we can do troubleshooting to help solve problems quickly and perform testing to bring new films to market faster," says Goeke.

New Coating, Laminating Line

Last week also marked the opening of a new coating and laminating line for pharmaceutical films at Klöckner Barrier Films, a division of Klöckner Pentaplast of America, also in Gordonsville. The new $10 million line doubles the capacity of the plant to produce PVDC-coated and ACLAR-laminated barrier films for moisture-sensitive pharmaceutical products.

Goeke says that the new capacity at the 55,000 sq-ft barrier films plant is in response to rising demand for barrier films. "By starting up this second line, we are providing customers with the security of domestic production redundancy. Multiple lines for barrier films in Switzerland and the Americas give Klöckner global sourcing capability," he says.

For more information: Nancy Ryan, Klöckner Pentaplast of America Inc., 3585 Klöckner Road, Gordonsville, VA 22942, Tel: 540-832-1427, Fax: 540-832-1419.