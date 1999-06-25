Stand-Up Pouches '99 Conference Proceedings Feature "Breakthrough" Applications, New Developments

"Breakthroughs" in stand-up pouch packaging, including recent developments in breakfast cereals, retortable pouches for pet foods, and aseptic stand-up pouches, are among the 16 presentations available in the recently released Stand-Up Pouches '99 Conference Proceedings. More than 200 packaging industry executives gathered at the Stand-Up Pouches '99 Conference in Chicago earlier this month to hear about trends and the future of stand-up and other pouch packaging.

"Breakthrough applications over the last 6-12 months have proven the stand-up pouch is no passing fad," asserted William H. LeMaire, editorial director of Packaging Strategies, producers of the conference. Suggesting the U.S. market for stand-up pouches is nearing the 3 billion unit mark, LeMaire told attendees that the marketplace, especially retailers, is demanding innovation and differentiation in packaging, and the stand-up pouch has been one of the lead beneficiaries of this need for distinction.

The proceedings, available from Packaging Strategies, Inc., also include presentations from such industry players as Amplas, Innovative Packaging Netherlands, Ryt-way Packaging, Liqui-Box, PPI Technologies, Hensen Packaging, Dai Nippon Printing, LM Packaging, Minigrip/Zip-Pak, T.H.E.M., Robert Bosch, Curwood and Arkmount Systems. In addition to the "Breakthrough" applications, other themes included in the proceedings are "Getting Started in Pouches," "International Developments in Stand-Up Pouches," "New Developments in Closures, Opening, Dispensing Features" and "New Ideas in Machinery Systems." There's also a section covering an end-user panel that included participants from Hunt-Wesson, Sunsweet Growers, and Star-Kist Foods.

Copies of the Stand-Up Pouches '99 Conference Proceedings may be purchased from Packaging Strategies, Inc. Single copies are $295 plus shipping and handling.